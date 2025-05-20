Hoping for Different Forecasts in Different Parts of Indiana as Planting Progresses

Planting progress is moving along in Indiana. USDA says 64% of our corn is in the ground and 59% of Hoosier soybeans are planted in their weekly report.

Farmers around Indiana are hoping for different types of weather forecasts this week. For example, Jenna Scott from Cox Farms in Gaston, Indiana says Delaware County and East Central Indiana could stand to have a nice dry stretch, but that won’t likely be the case.

“We have been really fortunate to get a lot of our corn planted. We should finish that up today (Monday). We hope to get some soybeans in before the rain they’re calling for in the next couple days. But we feel good to have done what we have. I’ve talked a lot of my customers down south in the Vincennes area, and they have been really trying to catch up planting around the clock to get things done, but they’re starting to finally get back on track as well. So, things look good. Hopefully the rains aren’t too much. We’ll see what happens.”

On the other hand, rain would be welcomed in the northwest part of the state. Denise Scarborough fills us in on progress from LaPorte County.

“This last week on our farm, we started planting seed corn. We’ve had a lot of heat units, not much rain up in our area. We’re kind of looking forward to hopefully getting some rain Tuesday and some cooler temperatures this week. We’re very hot and dry unlike the rest of the state and could definitely use some rain showers up our way. Most commercial corn and soybeans are kind of being wrapped up in our area. Seed corn is definitely the commodity that’s being planted hot and heavy every day this time of year. Tomatoes are going in for Red Gold. Potatoes are going in the area. We’re really looking forward to some rain showers this week.”

Last week, you heard Ryan Rippy say he was pulling into his last field of corn and getting ready to unfold. They’re all done planting on Rippy Farms in Montgomery, Tippecanoe, and Fountain Counties in East Central Indiana. What’s he up to now?

“We’re working on roadsides and equipment maintenance. We’ll do a lot of stand establishment here probably later in the week after this rain, just to make sure everything came up well, and we don’t need to replant anything.”

Southern Indiana farmers have been feeling a bit behind after early rains kept them out of the fields. Dubois County farmer J.R. Roesner says things were a bit better this past week.

“We made pretty good progress in the latter half of the week and throughout the weekend. We did receive a little bit of rain on Friday evening, but we missed the heavier stuff that went to the south of us. Planting is progressing better. Looks like we probably need three to five days to finish up here and get Plant ’25 wrapped up. Some of the early planted stuff, we are needing to get in and start side dressing and spraying. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do. Hopefully the weather will hold out and allow us to get that all completed.”

Hear us go on the Hoosier Ag Today Crop Tour with Scott, Scarborough, and Rippy in the HAT Podcast.