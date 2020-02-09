Hoosier Voyles Elected to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Norman Voyles, Jr., a seventh-generation grain and livestock farmer near Martinsville, IN, is the newest member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board. He was elected to serve as their Secretary-Treasurer during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio last week.

Voyles farms with his brother Jim and son Kyle. He received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Purdue University and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from the University of Nebraska. Voyles is a member of the Morgan County (Ind.) Beef Cattle Association and the Indiana Cattlemen’s Association. He’s a past member of the Farm Service Agency board of directors and the Morgan County Fair board.

Jared Brackett from Idaho was elected as the 2020 Chairman and Hugh Sanburg from Colorado was elected 2020 Vice-Chair at the convention.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated and experienced group leading the CBB throughout the coming year,” said Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “Not only are they cattle producers themselves, but they’ve also worked diligently on the beef industry’s behalf for many years. Jared, Hugh and Norman are fully aware of the challenges producers currently face, and they have what it takes to answer those challenges while also finding new opportunities. I have no doubt their leadership will help the Beef Checkoff achieve great success in 2020.”

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.