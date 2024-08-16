Hoosier Ag Today 

Hoosier Farm Families Honored for ‘Legacy, Responsibility’ of Generational Farm Ownership

 

Over 100 families were honored Wednesday at the State Fair for their longstanding commitment to agriculture at the Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years.

“It means a legacy, and it also means responsibility to keep the legacy going,” says J.W. Holmes. He received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership of his family’s farm in Tippecanoe County.

“We try to manage the place for the next generation. That’s how we think of it. We don’t really think of it as the current generation’s as much as the next, and making sure that it’s in a place where it can continue moving forward.”

J.W. is the 7th generation on the family farm. He gave Hoosier Ag Today some of the history.

“The farm itself started in 1824. My great-great-great-great-granddad came after buying land in Virginia and settled in Tippecanoe County about five years before it was Tippecanoe County. He was still dealing with the natives after the Battle of Tippecanoe. He was a land surveyor. So, he surveyed a lot of the land that people see around Tippecanoe County. He was the first one to do a lot of that.”

J.W. told me he really wished that more of his family was still alive to see this fete. They would certainly be proud.

See the full list of Hoosier Homestead Award winners below. Congratulations to all!

County
Award Name
Award Year
Award Type

Adams
Bohnke
1897
Centennial

Adams
Girod
1906
Centennial

Adams
Kent L. Steiner
1890
Centennial

Allen
Dafforn
1874
Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew
Schroer
1886
Centennial

Benton
Pitts
1880
Centennial

Benton
Pitts
1911
Centennial

Blackford
Schwarzkopf
1872
Sesquicentennial

Blackford
Albert LeRoy Stallsmith
1904
Centennial

Carroll
Boyer-Garrigues
1923
Centennial

Carroll
George & Lois Wallace
1914
Centennial

Cass
Geroge E. Ferguson
1858
Sesquicentennial

Cass
VerBryck
1895
Centennial

Clay
Hofmann (Modesitt)
1881
Centennial

Clay
Hofmann (Unger)
1865
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Clinton
Dean Walker
1846
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Daviess
David L. Brown
1896
Centennial

Daviess
Joseph L. Disser
1919
Centennial

Daviess
Fuhrman
1918
Centennial

Dearborn
Murtaugh
1855
Sesquicentennial

Decatur
Manlief
1873
Sesquicentennial

Decatur
Charles & Mary Torline
1874
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Delaware
Abshire
1864
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Delaware
C Clifford Green
1874
Sesquicentennial

Dubois
Bartelt-Peters
1913
Centennial

Dubois
Bockting
1839
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Dubois
Meyer
1920
Centennial

Fayette
Thornburg-Caldwell-Slack
1824
Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Franklin
Kuntz
1916
Centennial

Franklin
Miles Homestead Farms LLc
1874
Sesquicentennial

Franklin
Wessel
1858
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Fulton
Applegate-Crippen-Rock
1911
Centennial

Fulton
Heater
1874
Sesquicentennial

Fulton
Shewman
1918
Centennial

Grant
Grindle
1852
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Greene
Roudebush
1918
Centennial

Hamilton
Honnold-Muir
1902
Centennial

Henry
Kirklin
1874
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Howard
Duncan Farm Legacy LLC
1864
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Howard
J & B Family Farms LLC (53 acre)
1899
Centennial

Howard
J & B Family Farms LLC (80 acre)
1849
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Huntington
Philip Shafer
1923
Centennial

Jackson
Bell-Alwes-Mellencamp
1918
Centennial

Jackson
Claycamp
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jackson
Shoemaker
1924
Centennial

Jasper
Gilmore-Brandenburg
1895
Centennial

Jasper
Wilma Jean Lehe
1922
Centennial

Jasper
Walter
1873
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Knox
Borgmeier
1904
Centennial

Kosciusko
Messmore-Werstler
1923
Centennial

Kosciusko
Shock
1866
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

LaGrange
Koon-Barroquillo
1918
Centennial

Madison
Haines-Wood
1854
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Madison
Sears
1924
Centennial

Madison
Thomas A. Tooley
1913
Centennial

Marshall
Stuntz / Bollenbacher
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Miami
Berglan
1874
Sesquicentennial

Miami
Peter Fisher-John H. Balsbaugh-Raymond E. Mussleman
1837
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Miami
Gahs
1874
Sesquicentennial

Miami
Patricia Hardwick & Shirley Kerns
1855
Sesquicentennial

Miami
Kranz
1874
Sesquicentennial

Miami
Shewman
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Montgomery
Cowan
1834
Sesquicentennial

Morgan
Harmon & Nancy Crone
1836
Sesquicentennial

Morgan
Haase
1905
Centennial

Morgan
Hodges (1840)
1840
Sesquicentennial

Morgan
Hodges (1822)
1822
Bicentennial

Newton
Romine
1874
Sesquicentennial

Noble
Harvey and Simon
1862
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Noble
Zimmerman
1919
Centennial

Posey
Papenmeier
1923
Centennial

Pulaski
Bergdolt
1899
Centennial

Pulaski
Heater
1872
Sesquicentennial

Putnam
Bridges-Royer
1823
Bicentennial

Ripley
Drockelman
1860
Sesquicentennial

Ripley
Miller
1910
Centennial

Ripley
Shorten-Volz-Miller
1917
Centennial

Ripley
Smith
1868
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Ripley
Wilson
1923
Centennial

Rush
Gray-Eakin
1835
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Rush
Dale & Donna Hartwell and Ricky W. Hartwell
1821
Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Shelby
Bass-Rhodes
1823
Centennial & Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Shelby
Kolkmeier
1905
Centennial

Steuben
Libey
1920
Centennial

Steuben
Levi Pocock
1868
Sesquicentennial

St Joseph
Michalski
1887
Centennial

Sullivan
Shields
1894
Centennial

Tippecanoe
James W. Holmes, Jeffrey W. Holmes, Jason M. Davidson (Davidson)
1824
Bicentennial

Tippecanoe
Inskeep-McDole; Gilbert-Dilley; Tishler-Diem
1877
Centennial

Tipton
Meyncke
1924
Centennial

Union
Greenmeadow Farm Inc-Caldwell
1923
Centennial

Vanderburgh
Friedrich Schaefer
1869
Sesquicentennial

Vigo
Chickadaunce
1913
Centennial

Wabash
Daihl
1873
Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Wabash
Kirtlan
1924
Centennial

Wabash
Schuler
1920
Centennial

Warren
George K Kerner
1872
Sesquicentennial

Warrick
Zint
1902
Centennial

Wayne
F. Park Ammerman
1919
Centennial

Wells
Price
1919
Centennial

White
Diemer
1895
Centennial

White
George B. Kilmer
1916
Centennial

White
Otto Vieregge
1915
Centennial