Hoosier Farm Families Honored for ‘Legacy, Responsibility’ of Generational Farm Ownership
Over 100 families were honored Wednesday at the State Fair for their longstanding commitment to agriculture at the Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years.
“It means a legacy, and it also means responsibility to keep the legacy going,” says J.W. Holmes. He received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership of his family’s farm in Tippecanoe County.
“We try to manage the place for the next generation. That’s how we think of it. We don’t really think of it as the current generation’s as much as the next, and making sure that it’s in a place where it can continue moving forward.”
J.W. is the 7th generation on the family farm. He gave Hoosier Ag Today some of the history.
“The farm itself started in 1824. My great-great-great-great-granddad came after buying land in Virginia and settled in Tippecanoe County about five years before it was Tippecanoe County. He was still dealing with the natives after the Battle of Tippecanoe. He was a land surveyor. So, he surveyed a lot of the land that people see around Tippecanoe County. He was the first one to do a lot of that.”
J.W. told me he really wished that more of his family was still alive to see this fete. They would certainly be proud.
See the full list of Hoosier Homestead Award winners below. Congratulations to all!
County
Award Name
Award Year
Award Type
Adams
Bohnke
1897
Centennial
Adams
Girod
1906
Centennial
Adams
Kent L. Steiner
1890
Centennial
Allen
Dafforn
1874
Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
Schroer
1886
Centennial
Benton
Pitts
1880
Centennial
Benton
Pitts
1911
Centennial
Blackford
Schwarzkopf
1872
Sesquicentennial
Blackford
Albert LeRoy Stallsmith
1904
Centennial
Carroll
Boyer-Garrigues
1923
Centennial
Carroll
George & Lois Wallace
1914
Centennial
Cass
Geroge E. Ferguson
1858
Sesquicentennial
Cass
VerBryck
1895
Centennial
Clay
Hofmann (Modesitt)
1881
Centennial
Clay
Hofmann (Unger)
1865
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Clinton
Dean Walker
1846
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Daviess
David L. Brown
1896
Centennial
Daviess
Joseph L. Disser
1919
Centennial
Daviess
Fuhrman
1918
Centennial
Dearborn
Murtaugh
1855
Sesquicentennial
Decatur
Manlief
1873
Sesquicentennial
Decatur
Charles & Mary Torline
1874
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Delaware
Abshire
1864
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Delaware
C Clifford Green
1874
Sesquicentennial
Dubois
Bartelt-Peters
1913
Centennial
Dubois
Bockting
1839
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois
Meyer
1920
Centennial
Fayette
Thornburg-Caldwell-Slack
1824
Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Franklin
Kuntz
1916
Centennial
Franklin
Miles Homestead Farms LLc
1874
Sesquicentennial
Franklin
Wessel
1858
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Fulton
Applegate-Crippen-Rock
1911
Centennial
Fulton
Heater
1874
Sesquicentennial
Fulton
Shewman
1918
Centennial
Grant
Grindle
1852
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Greene
Roudebush
1918
Centennial
Hamilton
Honnold-Muir
1902
Centennial
Henry
Kirklin
1874
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Howard
Duncan Farm Legacy LLC
1864
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Howard
J & B Family Farms LLC (53 acre)
1899
Centennial
Howard
J & B Family Farms LLC (80 acre)
1849
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Huntington
Philip Shafer
1923
Centennial
Jackson
Bell-Alwes-Mellencamp
1918
Centennial
Jackson
Claycamp
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Jackson
Shoemaker
1924
Centennial
Jasper
Gilmore-Brandenburg
1895
Centennial
Jasper
Wilma Jean Lehe
1922
Centennial
Jasper
Walter
1873
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Knox
Borgmeier
1904
Centennial
Kosciusko
Messmore-Werstler
1923
Centennial
Kosciusko
Shock
1866
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
LaGrange
Koon-Barroquillo
1918
Centennial
Madison
Haines-Wood
1854
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Madison
Sears
1924
Centennial
Madison
Thomas A. Tooley
1913
Centennial
Marshall
Stuntz / Bollenbacher
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Miami
Berglan
1874
Sesquicentennial
Miami
Peter Fisher-John H. Balsbaugh-Raymond E. Mussleman
1837
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Miami
Gahs
1874
Sesquicentennial
Miami
Patricia Hardwick & Shirley Kerns
1855
Sesquicentennial
Miami
Kranz
1874
Sesquicentennial
Miami
Shewman
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Montgomery
Cowan
1834
Sesquicentennial
Morgan
Harmon & Nancy Crone
1836
Sesquicentennial
Morgan
Haase
1905
Centennial
Morgan
Hodges (1840)
1840
Sesquicentennial
Morgan
Hodges (1822)
1822
Bicentennial
Newton
Romine
1874
Sesquicentennial
Noble
Harvey and Simon
1862
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Noble
Zimmerman
1919
Centennial
Posey
Papenmeier
1923
Centennial
Pulaski
Bergdolt
1899
Centennial
Pulaski
Heater
1872
Sesquicentennial
Putnam
Bridges-Royer
1823
Bicentennial
Ripley
Drockelman
1860
Sesquicentennial
Ripley
Miller
1910
Centennial
Ripley
Shorten-Volz-Miller
1917
Centennial
Ripley
Smith
1868
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Ripley
Wilson
1923
Centennial
Rush
Gray-Eakin
1835
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Rush
Dale & Donna Hartwell and Ricky W. Hartwell
1821
Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Shelby
Bass-Rhodes
1823
Centennial & Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Shelby
Kolkmeier
1905
Centennial
Steuben
Libey
1920
Centennial
Steuben
Levi Pocock
1868
Sesquicentennial
St Joseph
Michalski
1887
Centennial
Sullivan
Shields
1894
Centennial
Tippecanoe
James W. Holmes, Jeffrey W. Holmes, Jason M. Davidson (Davidson)
1824
Bicentennial
Tippecanoe
Inskeep-McDole; Gilbert-Dilley; Tishler-Diem
1877
Centennial
Tipton
Meyncke
1924
Centennial
Union
Greenmeadow Farm Inc-Caldwell
1923
Centennial
Vanderburgh
Friedrich Schaefer
1869
Sesquicentennial
Vigo
Chickadaunce
1913
Centennial
Wabash
Daihl
1873
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Wabash
Kirtlan
1924
Centennial
Wabash
Schuler
1920
Centennial
Warren
George K Kerner
1872
Sesquicentennial
Warrick
Zint
1902
Centennial
Wayne
F. Park Ammerman
1919
Centennial
Wells
Price
1919
Centennial
White
Diemer
1895
Centennial
White
George B. Kilmer
1916
Centennial
White
Otto Vieregge
1915
Centennial