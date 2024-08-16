Hoosier Farm Families Honored for ‘Legacy, Responsibility’ of Generational Farm Ownership

Over 100 families were honored Wednesday at the State Fair for their longstanding commitment to agriculture at the Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years.

“It means a legacy, and it also means responsibility to keep the legacy going,” says J.W. Holmes. He received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership of his family’s farm in Tippecanoe County.

“We try to manage the place for the next generation. That’s how we think of it. We don’t really think of it as the current generation’s as much as the next, and making sure that it’s in a place where it can continue moving forward.”

J.W. is the 7th generation on the family farm. He gave Hoosier Ag Today some of the history.

“The farm itself started in 1824. My great-great-great-great-granddad came after buying land in Virginia and settled in Tippecanoe County about five years before it was Tippecanoe County. He was still dealing with the natives after the Battle of Tippecanoe. He was a land surveyor. So, he surveyed a lot of the land that people see around Tippecanoe County. He was the first one to do a lot of that.”

J.W. told me he really wished that more of his family was still alive to see this fete. They would certainly be proud.

See the full list of Hoosier Homestead Award winners below. Congratulations to all!

County

Award Name

Award Year

Award Type

Adams

Bohnke

1897

Centennial

Adams

Girod

1906

Centennial

Adams

Kent L. Steiner

1890

Centennial

Allen

Dafforn

1874

Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew

Schroer

1886

Centennial

Benton

Pitts

1880

Centennial

Benton

Pitts

1911

Centennial

Blackford

Schwarzkopf

1872

Sesquicentennial

Blackford

Albert LeRoy Stallsmith

1904

Centennial

Carroll

Boyer-Garrigues

1923

Centennial

Carroll

George & Lois Wallace

1914

Centennial

Cass

Geroge E. Ferguson

1858

Sesquicentennial

Cass

VerBryck

1895

Centennial

Clay

Hofmann (Modesitt)

1881

Centennial

Clay

Hofmann (Unger)

1865

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Clinton

Dean Walker

1846

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Daviess

David L. Brown

1896

Centennial

Daviess

Joseph L. Disser

1919

Centennial

Daviess

Fuhrman

1918

Centennial

Dearborn

Murtaugh

1855

Sesquicentennial

Decatur

Manlief

1873

Sesquicentennial

Decatur

Charles & Mary Torline

1874

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Delaware

Abshire

1864

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Delaware

C Clifford Green

1874

Sesquicentennial

Dubois

Bartelt-Peters

1913

Centennial

Dubois

Bockting

1839

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Dubois

Meyer

1920

Centennial

Fayette

Thornburg-Caldwell-Slack

1824

Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Franklin

Kuntz

1916

Centennial

Franklin

Miles Homestead Farms LLc

1874

Sesquicentennial

Franklin

Wessel

1858

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Fulton

Applegate-Crippen-Rock

1911

Centennial

Fulton

Heater

1874

Sesquicentennial

Fulton

Shewman

1918

Centennial

Grant

Grindle

1852

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Greene

Roudebush

1918

Centennial

Hamilton

Honnold-Muir

1902

Centennial

Henry

Kirklin

1874

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Howard

Duncan Farm Legacy LLC

1864

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Howard

J & B Family Farms LLC (53 acre)

1899

Centennial

Howard

J & B Family Farms LLC (80 acre)

1849

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Huntington

Philip Shafer

1923

Centennial

Jackson

Bell-Alwes-Mellencamp

1918

Centennial

Jackson

Claycamp

1869

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jackson

Shoemaker

1924

Centennial

Jasper

Gilmore-Brandenburg

1895

Centennial

Jasper

Wilma Jean Lehe

1922

Centennial

Jasper

Walter

1873

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Knox

Borgmeier

1904

Centennial

Kosciusko

Messmore-Werstler

1923

Centennial

Kosciusko

Shock

1866

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

LaGrange

Koon-Barroquillo

1918

Centennial

Madison

Haines-Wood

1854

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Madison

Sears

1924

Centennial

Madison

Thomas A. Tooley

1913

Centennial

Marshall

Stuntz / Bollenbacher

1869

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Miami

Berglan

1874

Sesquicentennial

Miami

Peter Fisher-John H. Balsbaugh-Raymond E. Mussleman

1837

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Miami

Gahs

1874

Sesquicentennial

Miami

Patricia Hardwick & Shirley Kerns

1855

Sesquicentennial

Miami

Kranz

1874

Sesquicentennial

Miami

Shewman

1869

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Montgomery

Cowan

1834

Sesquicentennial

Morgan

Harmon & Nancy Crone

1836

Sesquicentennial

Morgan

Haase

1905

Centennial

Morgan

Hodges (1840)

1840

Sesquicentennial

Morgan

Hodges (1822)

1822

Bicentennial

Newton

Romine

1874

Sesquicentennial

Noble

Harvey and Simon

1862

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Noble

Zimmerman

1919

Centennial

Posey

Papenmeier

1923

Centennial

Pulaski

Bergdolt

1899

Centennial

Pulaski

Heater

1872

Sesquicentennial

Putnam

Bridges-Royer

1823

Bicentennial

Ripley

Drockelman

1860

Sesquicentennial

Ripley

Miller

1910

Centennial

Ripley

Shorten-Volz-Miller

1917

Centennial

Ripley

Smith

1868

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Ripley

Wilson

1923

Centennial

Rush

Gray-Eakin

1835

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Rush

Dale & Donna Hartwell and Ricky W. Hartwell

1821

Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Shelby

Bass-Rhodes

1823

Centennial & Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Shelby

Kolkmeier

1905

Centennial

Steuben

Libey

1920

Centennial

Steuben

Levi Pocock

1868

Sesquicentennial

St Joseph

Michalski

1887

Centennial

Sullivan

Shields

1894

Centennial

Tippecanoe

James W. Holmes, Jeffrey W. Holmes, Jason M. Davidson (Davidson)

1824

Bicentennial

Tippecanoe

Inskeep-McDole; Gilbert-Dilley; Tishler-Diem

1877

Centennial

Tipton

Meyncke

1924

Centennial

Union

Greenmeadow Farm Inc-Caldwell

1923

Centennial

Vanderburgh

Friedrich Schaefer

1869

Sesquicentennial

Vigo

Chickadaunce

1913

Centennial

Wabash

Daihl

1873

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Wabash

Kirtlan

1924

Centennial

Wabash

Schuler

1920

Centennial

Warren

George K Kerner

1872

Sesquicentennial

Warrick

Zint

1902

Centennial

Wayne

F. Park Ammerman

1919

Centennial

Wells

Price

1919

Centennial

White

Diemer

1895

Centennial

White

George B. Kilmer

1916

Centennial

White

Otto Vieregge

1915

Centennial