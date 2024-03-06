Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer Featured as Guest on ‘The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies’

Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer is the featured guest on the latest episode of The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.

Hosts Ryan Priest (COO of Premier Companies) and Sal Sama (VP of Agronomy Sales & Marketing) invited Pfeiffer as a guest on their podcast to talk about the history of Hoosier Ag Today and the path that led him to a career in broadcasting. Pfeiffer also shares the unique opportunity he has to work from his home studio—even while his three children are often playing Pop-a-Shot basketball just outside his door!

Pfeiffer also shares with Ryan and Sal several news items that Hoosier Ag Today has been covering including the Farm Bill, and the impact that California’s Prop 12 is having on pork producers.

In addition to talking about farm broadcasting and ag news, Priest and Sama ask Pfeiffer about the number one rule that he feels is a must for any office environment.

Sal Sama (VP of Agronomy Sales & Marketing) and Ryan Priest (COO of Premier Companies) are the hosts of “The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.” Photos and graphic courtesy of Premier Ag and Ryan Furr Creative.