Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller Talks Property Tax Reform, Bird Flu with Abdul Hakim-Shabazz from Indy Politics

The recent Bird Flu outbreak, property tax reform, and biofuel tax credit legislation were among the hot topics discussed recently between Abdul Hakim-Shabazz with Indy Politics and Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller.

Miller also talks about the impact that President Trump’s tariffs may have on Indiana’s farmers, the importance of getting a new Farm Bill across the finish line for 2025, and the push by many ag leaders for farm labor reform on Capitol Hill.

You can hear their conversation at https://IndyPolitics.org/down-on-the-farm-3/ OR by clicking on the audio file below!