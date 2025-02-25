Hoosier Ag Today 

Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller Talks Property Tax Reform, Bird Flu with Abdul Hakim-Shabazz from Indy Politics

Abdul Hakim-Shabazz (at left) with Indy Politics with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller (at right).

The recent Bird Flu outbreak, property tax reform, and biofuel tax credit legislation were among the hot topics discussed recently between Abdul Hakim-Shabazz with Indy Politics and Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller.

Miller also talks about the impact that President Trump’s tariffs may have on Indiana’s farmers, the importance of getting a new Farm Bill across the finish line for 2025, and the push by many ag leaders for farm labor reform on Capitol Hill.

You can hear their conversation at https://IndyPolitics.org/down-on-the-farm-3/ OR by clicking on the audio file below!

