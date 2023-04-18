Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller Featured as Guest on ‘The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies’

Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller is the featured guest on the latest episode of The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.

Hosts Ryan Priest (COO of Premier Companies) and Sal Sama (VP of Agronomy Sales & Marketing) invited Miller as a guest on their podcast to talk about the history of Hoosier Ag Today and what drew him to a career in broadcasting.

Miller also reviewed a number of news items that Hoosier Ag Today covers for its audience of Indiana farmers and ag professionals, including the 2023 Farm Bill, the loss of farmland reported by the USDA, and farm succession plans for future generations of producers.

In addition to talking about farm broadcasting and ag news, Priest and Sama ask Miller about the items on his “bucket list”—and Miller talks about how he “inherited” his radio voice.

Click ABOVE to watch the YouTube version of “Episode 78: Farm Bill, C.J. Miller, & Broadcasting” as part of The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.

Click HERE to listen to the audio version: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1893315/12651061

Video and audio courtesy of Premier Companies and Ryan Furr Creative.