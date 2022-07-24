Hoosier Ag Today’s Andy Eubank Recognized for 50 Years in Radio

Andy Eubank, President of Hoosier Ag Today, posing next to a cake honoring his 50 years in the radio broadcasting industry. Photo: C.J Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Fifty years, five decades, half a century — that is a long time to be doing anything. On Friday, Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) President Andy Eubank was recognized for working for 50 years in radio broadcasting.

At a gathering in Logansport, friends, family, as well as former and current co-workers, gathered to recognize this accomplishment. For many in the crowd, Eubank was the person who gave them their first job in radio. One of those was current HAT Vice President Eric Pfeiffer.

“Andy has been a mentor of mine for the past 18 years. He’s taught me nearly everything I know about the radio business and a lot about life,” says Pfeiffer. “I’ve always admired his commitment to producing good radio and making a personal connection with his listeners. He also cares a great deal about community, first the Cass County community and now the entire Indiana ag community. I owe him a great deal for sparking my passion for radio and the opportunities he’s given me.”

Eubank first started in radio at WLCL-FM (now WZVN-FM) in Lowell, Indiana in Lake County. He said his first on-air experience was when he had just finished his freshman year of high school.

“I got involved in it because a friend wanted to get this program started and the radio station agreed to it, and about two years later, I was the only one still in radio and I’ve been in radio every day of my life since,” said Eubank.

Eubank had a long, successful career at WSAL-AM-FM and WLHM-FM in Logansport. Over the course of his 29 year-career at those stations, he rose to the ranks of Vice President and General Manager.

Eubank joined Hoosier Ag Today in 2007 and was named Vice President of Operations. In 2022, he was named President of the company, which now also includes Michigan Ag Today, as well as the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo which is held in December at Grand Park in Westfield.

HOOSIER AG TODAY’S ANDY EUBANK RECOGNIZED FOR 50 YEARS IN RADIO 1 of 8

At the event, HAT Chairman and Founder Gary Truitt presented Eubank with a framed copy of a newspaper article from 2007 announcing his joining the HAT organization.

“[Andy is] one of the best hires I ever made,” said Truitt.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler was among those who offered congratulations to Eubank.

“What a great accomplishment and [I] certainly want to thank you for your great work advocating for our industry, informing farmers and others about what is going on currently and long term in the world, and [I] just appreciate your great sense of humor and approach to your work,” said Kettler.

Eubank says he’s grateful to the many people he has worked with throughout his career.

“It’s been a great industry to be a part of. I have appreciated the ownership I’ve been with here in Logansport at that time, certainly Gary Truitt with Hoosier Ag Today as well, and I’ve definitely appreciated the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from as we’ve learned from each other,” said Eubank.

In addition, Eubank also credits his wife, Lori, for being by his side throughout much of his long broadcasting career.

“She’s been a great partner all along and I think she, in her own way, has fallen in love with the business,” said Eubank.

Hoosier Ag Today President Andy Eubank (left) being recognized by Hoosier Ag Today Chairman and Founder Gary Truitt (right) for 50 Years Radio Broadcasting. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.