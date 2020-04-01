Hoosier Ag Today Welcomes Kim Stockment to Team

Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s leading agricultural media organization, is proud to welcome Kim Stockment to its team. Stockment will be managing local and regional sales activities for HAT and its sister network Michigan Ag Today. She will be working closely with agribusinesses and organizations to help them deliver their messages and information to the Indiana and Michigan farm communities via their extensive radio and digital networks.

An Alum of Purdue College of Agriculture, Stockment has most recently worked for Purdue Online as the Program Administrator for the Program Support team. She also has experience as a conference coordinator and event planner. “I am excited to join the team at Hoosier Ag Today. My passion for Agriculture is part of who I am. I grew up on a row crop operation in Northwest Indiana, and my greatest pleasure is seeing my kids’ faces light up when we get to help out on the farm. I am a 10 year 4-H member and served the Indiana FFA as State President in 2000-2001. Life has come full circle as I’m now parenting two of our three kids through the 4-H program. They are also testing the Livestock judging team and are excited to get to middle/high school to officially join FFA themselves. After working at Purdue University for the last 13 years, I’m excited for this new challenge and to meet those making the biggest difference for agriculture in our great State,” Stockment said.

“The addition of Kim to our team represents a significant commitment to the future of agriculture,” said HAT president Gary Truitt. “In good times and bad, our advertisers need an effective and affordable way to communicate their message to farmers. With her understanding of and passion for agriculture, Kim will provide our customers the kind of customized service they deserve.”

Stockment is a volunteer with her local FFA and 4-H chapters and lives with her husband and 3 children in Brookston, Indiana.