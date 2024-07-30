Hoosier Ag Today to Livestream Lt. Governor Debate from the Indiana State Fair

Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s leading agricultural media organization, has been selected by the AgrIInstitute to livestream the Lieutenant Governor Debate on August 13, beginning at 3:00pm EDT. The debate will take place before a public audience in the Purdue University Extension Building (formerly the Farm Bureau Building) on the North side of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The live coverage will be available on hoosieragtoday.com, the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app, the Hoosier Ag Today You Tube channel, and the Hoosier Ag Today Facebook page.

The debate will feature two announced candidates for Lt. Governor, Micah Beckwith, Republican, and Terry Goodin, Democrat. Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick will moderate the hour-long program. A panel representing farmers, farm organizations, and the farm media will ask questions of the candidates. That panel includes Eric Pfeiffer, Vice President of Hoosier Ag Today; David Hardin, Hardin Farms; Allison Lund, Editor at Indiana Prairie Farmer; and John Ketzenberger, Director Government Relations for The Nature Conservancy.

AgrIInstitute serves a robust network of agriculture and rural leaders through leadership development and meaningful dialogue on matters that enhance the capacity of the industry’s most important asset — People. The 2024 debate is the 6th such LG debate presented by the AgrIInstitute. Sponsorship of the event is provided by Ice Miller, along with Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance, and CountryMark.