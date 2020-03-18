Hoosier Ag Today Responds with Expanded Market Coverage as Corn and Soybean Prices Tumble

Unprecedented market volatility in financials, energy, and commodities have farmers reeling and desperately seeking information and recommendations on what to do. Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s most listened to ag media outlet, has announced expanded market programming to meet the needs of corn and soybean farmers. The network has begun production of a new daily feature called Dollars and Sense.

The mid-morning program includes an opening look at financial and energy futures and a pre-open look at corn and soybeans. In the program, a rotating group of top market analysts give their perspectives on market action and recommendations for farmers.

“The program is a composite snapshot of the markets and the tone of trade for the day. The insights are short, practical, and timely,” said program producer and HAT Vice President Andy Eubank. WKOA-FM (K-105) in Lafayette was the first to begin airing the program, but other network stations around the state are expected to add the 90 second update to their farm program schedules.

In addition, Hoosier Ag Today currently airs a mid-day commodity and energy market update as well as a 4 minute, comprehensive market review every afternoon and early morning.