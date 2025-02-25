Hoosier Ag Today Now Serving Fort Wayne Area Farmers on US 93.3

Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s most listened to farm radio network, is now serving the farmers of northeast Indiana with the addition of US 93.3 in Fort Wayne (WBTU-FM) to the network. This 25,000-watt country music powerhouse reaches Allen, Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, Kosciusko, and Elkhart counties as well as several counties in southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Licensed to Adams Radio Group, US 93.3 is a ratings leader in the area. The station is broadcasting several farm market, news, and weather programs daily from Hoosier Ag Today.

“We’re thrilled to partner with US 93.3 in Fort Wayne to bring timely, relevant, and credible farm news to this unserved part of Indiana,” says Hoosier Ag Today President Eric Pfeiffer. “After recent changes in the market, the Fort Wayne area hasn’t had a reliable source for local farm news Monday through Friday on the radio. Our farmers deserve better. They need local information to help run their business, more than what generic reports out of Washington, D.C. can provide. US 93.3 and Hoosier Ag Today are now filling that void.”

The addition of U.S. 93.3 to the network now provides complete and dominant coverage of the highly productive northern half of Indiana for Hoosier Ag Today. The 2024 AMR listenership study indicated that on any given weekday, half of all radios listened to by farmers were tuned to Hoosier Ag Today stations. With the largest and most experienced farm broadcast team in the state, HAT is the leading source for trusted agricultural information daily.

CLICK HERE to listen to US 93.3!