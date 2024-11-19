Hoosier Ag Today, Michigan Ag Today Broadcaster Honored with Highest Industry Award

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has awarded Sabrina Halvorson, National Correspondent for Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today, with the prestigious Farm Broadcaster of the Year Award. The award was presented at the association’s annual convention in Kansas City, Mo.

“Sabrina is a hard-working and talented broadcaster,” says Hoosier Ag Today incoming President and News Director Eric Pfeiffer. “This is such a well-deserved honor for her. In addition to her dedication to farmers and journalistic integrity, she’s tremendous to work with and a joy to be around. We’re incredibly proud of her.”

In addition to broadcasting on HAT and MAT, Halvorson provides farm news for networks in California and Florida. Halvorson is an award-winning 30-year media veteran who created and implemented California’s first all-agriculture morning news show in 2014.

The Farm Broadcaster of the Year Award, sponsored by Syngenta, is given to individuals who have proven their abilities in broadcasting, have shown true commitment to the industry through their actions and their promotional efforts, and demonstrated leadership in the industry and within their communities. This is the most coveted award in farm broadcasting.