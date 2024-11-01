Hoosier Ag Today LLC Announces Leadership Change, Pfeiffer Appointed President

Eric Pfeiffer (left) will become President of Hoosier Ag Today LLC effective Jan. 1, 2025. Company founder and current President Gary Truitt (right) will assume the position of Chairman of the Board. Photo collage by C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The board of directors of Hoosier Ag Today LLC has appointed Eric Pfeiffer as President effective January 1, 2025. This is part of an ongoing management realignment that will position the company for future growth and sustainability. Company founder and current President Gary Truitt will assume the position of Chairman of the Board.

Pfeiffer, who has been with the firm since 2018, will assume management responsibility for all aspects of company operation for Hoosier Ag Today, Michigan Ag Today, as well as the various web portals, mobile apps, and social media platforms.

“I’m both thrilled and blessed for the opportunity to lead a tremendous group of talented individuals who care so deeply about our farmers in Indiana, Michigan, and around the country,” Pfeiffer said. “While management is changing, our core values won’t be. We’re still here to provide timely, relevant, and credible information to our farmer listeners and those who support them just as Gary intended when he created HAT in 2006.”

Pfeiffer will be assisted by Molly Nichols as Director of Sales and Manager of Station Relations along with C.J. Miller, who will serve as Assistant News Director. Andy Eubank will continue in his role as farm broadcaster in addition to providing technical and operational support.

As Chairman, Truitt will provide strategic oversight and guidance, as well as maintaining majority ownership.

“I am truly excited about the new management team that will provide outstanding leadership for the company. Their passion for agriculture and outstanding talent will build on the successes the company has made over the past 18 years,” said Truitt.

Effective January of 2025, the company headquarters will move from Zionsville to West Lafayette, Indiana. J.L. Farmakis will continue to be the National Sales representative for both Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today.

About Hoosier Ag Today/Michigan Ag Today

Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006 for the specific purpose of serving the informational needs of the Hoosier agricultural community. HAT currently has 75 radio stations broadcasting its programs. In addition, HAT operates a multi-media website, mobile app, multiple social media platforms, and publishes a daily e-mail newsletter. In 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, Hoosier Ag Today was rated the most listened to farm radio network in Indiana by Ag Media Research. In 2019, Hoosier Ag Today purchased Michigan Ag Today, a 33-station farm network serving the Michigan farm community. MAT also has a website: MichiganAgToday.com, and a mobile app.

Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today are represented nationally by J. L. Farmakis, Inc.