Hoosier Ag Today is Hiring!

Hoosier Ag Today is seeking an individual to join our team. This person would work with current sponsors and help obtain new advertisers for both our Indiana and Michigan properties which would involve working with ag companies large and small to offer solutions for their marketing and communications challenges. A flexible schedule and a supportive, creative work environment provide a position with considerable growth and advancement. The position requires strong communication and organizational skills, ability to travel, and willingness to work from home.

For more details, contact Gary Truitt at [email protected]