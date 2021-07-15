Hoosier Ag Today Hits the Road Again with New Ride

On-location coverage has been the hallmark of Hoosier Ag Today for the past 15 years. In 2020, however, that all came to an end with the pandemic and subsequent restrictions and quarantines. With Indiana dropping restrictions on travel and events, Hoosier Ag Today is once again on the road. The largest farm network in Indiana will do this in style with a new custom-logoed vehicle. The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truck made its debut at the Purdue Farm Management tour in July.

With Eric Pfeiffer at the wheel, the HAT mobile news machine visited several farms in SW Indiana. One of the first people to get her picture taken with the truck was Indiana Lt. Governor and Secretary of Agriculture, Suzanne Crouch. The vehicle will be on the road many times over the next few months with scheduled visits to the Indiana State Fair, The Farm Progress Show, Becknology Days, The Farm Science Review, and many other field days and news events across the state. The truck will cap off 2021 by being on display at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in December.

