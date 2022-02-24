Hoosier Ag Today Grows Farm Broadcast Team

Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today announce the growth of their farm broadcasting team. C.J. Miller joins the award winning team of NAFB broadcasters that serve the agricultural industry in Indiana and Michigan. Miller has an impressive background in broadcast news with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and communication studies from Ball State University as well as experience at some of Indiana’s leading broadcast operations including WIBC, Network Indiana, WRZQ, WYGB, WXLW, and White River Broadcasting’s WCSI, WWWY, and WKKG.

Miller will cover farm news of interest to both Indiana and Michigan listeners. Born on a Shelby County farm, Miller said he is excited to be working in agriculture.

“I’ve grown up in rural Indiana and love living in the Midwest. I feel blessed and proud to have the privilege of telling the stories of farm and ag business professionals and covering those events and issues that affect their daily lives.”

With the addition of Miller to the broadcast team of Andy Eubank, Eric Pfeiffer, Ashley Davenport, Ryan Martin, and Gary Truitt, HAT and MAT now have the largest farm broadcast team in the Eastern Corn Belt. The two networks combined provide broadcast content to 100 radio stations with coverage reaching from the Ohio River to the Canadian border.

Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006. In addition to the radio networks, HAT also operates a variety of video and social media platforms that provide agricultural content to farmers. HAT also produces the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, an agricultural trade show that is held each December in Westfield, IN. Hoosier Ag today and Michigan Ag Today are represented nationally by J. L. Farmakis, Inc.