Hoosier Ag Today Farm Broadcasters Honored at NAFB Convention

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting annual convention brings together all major broadcast entities that engage in programing for American agriculture. During its 78th annual meeting in Kansas City last week, two Hoosier Ag Today broadcasters were honored for their service to Indiana farmers.

Eric Pfeiffer, VP of News and Indiana News Director for Hoosier Ag Today, received two honors for his reports from the Indiana State Fair. The Grand Drive at the Indiana State Fair brings the top 4-H livestock in the state together to choose the champions of each breed. Pfeiffer’s reports captured the excitement, drama, and emotion of the event. It featured interviews with the young people who brought their animals to the competition. Sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America, the story was carried on HAT radio, e-newsletter, online video, and social media channels.

Also honored at the NAFB meeting was HAT founder and chairman Gary Truitt. Recognized for 40 years of service to farm families as a farm broadcaster, Truitt was also honored for his induction into the farm broadcasting Hall of Fame. The induction actually occurred in 2020; and, since that NAFB meeting was held virtually due to the pandemic, Truitt was recognized in person in 2021 and was able to address the Night of Honors banquet. In his remarks he acknowledged many of his mentors and how farm broadcasting changed his life.

“It has changed my life in ways I will treasure for the rest of my life.” He praised the HAT staff, the J.L. Farmakis sales rep team, and his wife of 44 years, Kathleen.