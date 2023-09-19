Hoosier Ag Today Adds WFMS to Network

Hoosier Ag Today (HAT), Indiana leading farm radio network, is proud to partner with WFMS 95.5 FM to bring farm programing to Central Indiana. The Cumulus-owned station is the top country music station in the Indianapolis metro market and will air several HAT programs on weekdays and the 30-minute Hoosier Ag This Week program on Saturdays.

WFMS, “THE Country Station”, has been playing country music since October 1976. The 2022 Ag Media Research report indicated farmers are listening to the station for the great country music. Now they can listen to get the agricultural information they want from the same station.

WFMS has received several awards from the Country Music Association, including the prestigious Large Market Station of the Year award. Its signal reaches over 20 key agricultural counties across Central Indiana.

Christopher “Boomer” Layfield, WFMS Operations Manager and Program Director, says “For decades, WFMS has been a trusted voice in service to our community and our listeners – including the beloved farmers and ag workers across Central Indiana. The programming content provided by Hoosier Ag Today is a perfect fit on WFMS and is a partnership that helps us continue to be a reliable resource for the region that we call ‘home.’”

Hoosier Ag Today programs will air on WFMS 95.5 FM Mondays through Fridays at 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. The Hoosier Ag This Week 30-minute wrap up of the week’s farm news, markets, and weather will air Saturdays at 5:30 a.m.

