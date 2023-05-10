Hoosier Ag Today Adds Sabrina Halvorson as National Correspondent, Specialty Crop Contributor

Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) and Michigan Ag Today (MAT) have announced that Sabrina Halvorson has been added as a contributor to the broadcast team of Andy Eubank, Eric Pfeiffer, C.J. Miller, and Elise Koning. Halvorson, a nationally known farm broadcaster, will regularly contribute material that will be broadcast on both radio networks as well as written material that will be published on both HAT and MAT web and social media platforms.

“Sabrina brings tremendous experience and knowledge to our already stellar lineup of farm broadcasters,” says Eric Pfeiffer, Vice President of News for Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today. “By bringing her on, we’re strengthening our commitment to our listeners and readers to deliver them the best information they need to run their farm or ag business. Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today are already the number one farm radio network in each state. Adding Sabrina’s voice to it will only enhance what we’ve already been providing.”

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture with a focus on specialty crops and policy. Halvorson is an active member of associations including the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, where she served two terms on the Board of Directors, as well as North American Agricultural Journalists and AAEA-The Ag Communicators’ Network. Halvorson is the National Correspondent for AgNet Media and provides radio reports that air in several states around the nation. She writes for a number of publications, including Specialty Crop Industry and Citrus Industry Magazine.

Halvorson, a native of California, will contribute especially relevant content for Michigan Ag Today programs. Fruit, vegetables, and other specialty crops represent a significant part of the Michigan farm economy. Michigan Ag Today is the only farm radio network in the state that provides regular coverage of these industries. Indiana also has a significant specialty crop industry including tomato production, apples, melons, mint, and berries.