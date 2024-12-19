Holding Equipment Prices During Difficult Economic Times

“What do farmers want to do? Well, they want to make more money. They want to be more efficient with what they want to do. They really want to have a partner out in the business to help them do that.”

Seems like a simple recipe for success, but the last part can be hard to find. James Shurts, President of Great Plains Ag, says they’re ready to partner with farmers like you to help solve industry challenges and adapt to shifting markets to provide the necessary equipment to farm efficiently.

“Since 1976, Great Plains has been providing the best seeding box drills, air drills, and tillage solutions, Terra-Max, Turbo-Max, that are kind of the market names out there for really being able to provide those best solutions based off of agronomics for customers.”

Shurts admits that inflation pressures have been tough on farmers and ag businesses alike in recent years.

“The cost of inputs, the cost to manufacture, the cost of labor, is significantly up. But what Great Plains has done is we’ve held steady for almost three years now, minimal pricing to no pricing, on most products, because we understand we need to make a profit, yes, as a company, but really we can’t pass those burdens on to our dealers and our customers.”

During these more difficult times, Great Plains Ag hasn’t stopped innovating, making sure their customers have what they need.

“If you look at our BD7600 box drill, a simple box drill, but it has the capabilities for variable rate application. It has the ability to seed from soybeans up to, you know, low-rate products up to high-rate products, really going into a lot of cover crop applications that we just haven’t seen before, because we’ve been able to adapt the product to fit these market needs.”

Shurts encourages you to visit greatplainsag.com to see what equipment they have to offer, including their tillage equipment, and to find a dealer location near you.