Hog Inventory Down 2% Across US Farms, Says USDA Report

The USDA’s Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report indicates a decrease in the number of hogs and pigs on U.S. farms.

As of March 1, there were 72.2 million hogs and pigs, down two percent from March 2021 and down three percent from December 2021, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report released Wednesday by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The report found that of the 72.2 million hogs and pigs, 66.1 million were market hogs, while 6.1 million were kept for breeding.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, 31.7 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down one percent from the same period one year earlier.

For the quarter, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.95 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.99 million sows farrow between March and May 2022, and 3.03 million sows farrow between June and August 2022.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states at 23.0 million head, and Minnesota had the second-largest inventory at 8.60 million head. Indiana accounted for 4.15 million head, which is fifth after North Carolina and Illinois.

Indiana’s total inventory slipped three percent when compared to the previous 12-month period between March 1, 2020 and 2021, which had seen a total inventory of 4.30 million head.

Click HERE to read the USDA’s Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report.