Historic Indiana Farm Nominations Being Accepted for Rural Preservation Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation, which recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.

Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:

a brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.

a description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.

high-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.

The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.

Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the historic and natural features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.

Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, [email protected].

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2023.