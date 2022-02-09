Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza Diagnosed in Indiana Poultry Flock

Poultry from a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County has tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza. This finding is the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the US since 2020.

This marks the first case of HPAI in Indiana in 2022. The last significant finding of HPAI in Indiana was also in Dubois County in 2016 when 11 poultry farms were affected by the H7N8 strain of the disease that resulted in a loss of more than 400,000 birds.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

A veterinarian delivered samples from the flock to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing after approximately one hundred birds died. The farm is under quarantine. BOAH is actively working with the industry to increase monitoring of flocks statewide.

Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to practice good biosecurity and be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.

Signs include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.

A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources

UPDATES and INFORMATION:

Situation updates and status reports about ongoing avian influenza activities in Indiana, along with critical disease-related information, will be posted online at: https://www.in.gov/boah/species-information/avianbirds/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza/

Users may subscribe to email and/or text message updates on a link at the top of that page.

Source: Indiana State Board of Animal Health