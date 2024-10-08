High Yield Levels for Corn This Year; Soybeans Good, Not Great

Corn and soybean harvest is moving along at a rapid pace and will likely continue to do so with this friendly forecast.

“We’ve seen great results so far, especially on the corn side,” says West Central Indiana agronomist Nick Hedden in this Pioneer Seeds harvest update.

“We’ve seen some really high yield levels so far this year, more so than last year,” Hedden continued. “So, really exciting to see some of these new products really pump out the bushels.”

Hedden adds that growers are very pleased with their early planted soybeans as well. But later planted beans have been good, not great, due to the dry stretch in August.

“They probably just didn’t have enough moisture to quite finish the seeds filling the pods. And like I say, they’re not bad, but they maybe weren’t quite as much as they were hoping to get seeing some of the early soybean yields that we’ve witnessed so far.”

Coming into the season, the big news from Pioneer was their new Z Series soybeans improving on their already stellar A Series brand. Hedden says with results now coming in, they’re as advertised, consistently 2-4 bushels per acre higher than the A Series.

“But it’s not only the yield. We’ve got increased agronomics with more soybean cyst nematode resistance and Peking, better disease scores as far as Sudden Death Syndrome and white mold. So just overall, these beans, they’ve lived up to expectations.”

Hedden knows the forecast is friendly and everyone wants to put the hammer down and get harvest done quickly, but he also wants to make sure you’re staying safe.

“We really appreciate Hoosier Ag Today providing agronomy updates and insights from Pioneer, but safety has always got to be the number one focus before anything else. The low humidity that we’re seeing and not a lot of rain in the forecast is great for harvest to get a lot done. But we’ve also got to keep in mind some of those fire risks with that low humidity.”

Here at Hoosier Ag Today, we’ve heard of several combine fires around the state, so please be careful.

You can get in touch with your Pioneer representative to start putting a plan together for next year by visiting pioneer.com/findmyrep.

Hear the full HAT interview with Hedden below.