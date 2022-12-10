High School Precision Agriculture Students to Present at Indiana Farm Expo

Learning about precision agriculture isn’t just for college students and professionals. Two programs within the Wabash River Career and Technical Education (WRCTE) District are teaching high school students the skills they need to succeed in a precision agriculture career.

The district serves Warren, Fountain, Vermillion, and Parke Counties. Bailey Crowder, agriculture teacher at Seeger Memorial High School, instructs juniors and seniors in a half-day course.

“We hit everything from soil health, basic agronomy skills, crop identification, and then taking that a step further with the technology that’s used today: the sensors that are used on most modern equipment, and then the software programs that are used to power those things.”

Micah Humphreys, Career and Technical Education teacher with precision agriculture at Riverton Parke High School, says the students receive more than just high school credits.

“With this class, students can take the exam that qualifies them to be able to fly drones commercially. And all of this is done through Ivy Tech. My students are also able to get some college credits at the same time.”

The students have a wide range of opportunities after high school. Crowder explains.

“Some of these kids are looking at going directly back to the farm while others plan to pursue degrees in precision technology at Ivy Tech and then hopefully move on to be a precision ag specialist who would work in a local equipment dealership and help farmers coordinate their precision equipment. And others plan to go even further and go get a four-year degree at Purdue and get into the ag technology field or the ag business field.”

Crowder’s and Humphreys’ students will be presenting at this year’s Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment.

“So we have a small robot that almost anyone could build that monitors the moisture levels in the soil of a house plant so it would tell you basically send you a notification on your phone when your plant needs watered,” Crowder says. “And then we have another system that we use here at Seeger called the Farm Bot which is a autonomous garden. You know, it does all the garden actions by itself, planting seeds, checking for weeds, watering, all of those things. So those are the two topics that we’re going to be presenting on.”

Humphreys says it’s a great chance to hear from youth in agriculture.

“I think it’s always great to see that our young people are interested in agriculture, and that they’re learning new skill sets. And then also, you know, just to expand on some knowledge on this is a little bit of a different take on technology that you might be able to use at home. We’re looking more small scale at what is capable within maybe a garden or something like that, but it could also be applied to larger scales as well.”

You can catch them on the seminar stage Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. and Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.