High Oleic Soybeans Yielding Similar Results as Conventional Soybeans

If it’s been a while since you’ve investigated the option of planting high oleic soybeans in your fields, Pioneer agronomist Carl Joern says a lot has changed in recent years, like the genetics and the breeding.

“Five or ten years ago, those beans could not keep up on farmer’s most productive acres or in their highest yielding years whereas today, when I look at performance data just for northwest Indiana, Pioneer A-Series Plenish varieties are at parity with all the other beans that we sell today but with that added premium we’re actually bringing somewhere between a $40-$80 per acre advantage over the very best beans that money can buy. So, that agronomic challenge where, in the past, Plenish varieties might not have been your highest yielding beans on your highest yielding acres, that’s completely removed.”

Joern and I discuss much more regarding Pioneer’s Plenish high oleic soybeans, including weed management, in the full HAT interview below.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/joern-pioneer-111521.mp3