Hello Nature Begins Production in Wabash at New Organic Fertilizer Plant

Hello Nature has started production at its new 300,000 square-foot bionutrients facility in Wabash, Indiana.

The new $50 million facility will produce 150,000 tons of organic fertilizers and other biosolutions mainly based on chicken manure coming from the local facilities of Hello Nature’s partner, MPS Egg Farms, which is based in North Manchester.

The company says that the plant will have a low environmental impact. The facility is expected to reach its full production potential in six months’ time.

This facility will expand Hello Nature’s American presence and complement its two facilities already operational – a plant for the production of vegetal biostimulants and the R&D Center Nello Bonini Innovation Hub in Anderson, Indiana.

This facility marks the second plant of the group dedicated to the production of organic fertilizers. The first one, built over 50 years ago near

Verona, Italy, has also been the object of recent investments to expand its production and blending capacity.

The company says both facilities are powered by SAFEDRYTM technology, using an exclusive and unique production process, which allows to preserve the beneficial microbials, therefore supplying a product rich in precious organic nutrients and, at the same time, able to restore soil fertility and biodiversity in a sustainable and profitable way.

“2024 has been a real gamechanger for our organic fertilizers business. We believe that this new production facility and the investments made in Italpollina will be key for the future development of the Hello Nature group, and of the whole organic fertilizers sector,” says Luca Bonini, CEO of Hello Nature.

“Today the fertilizer industry undergoes multiple challenges such as rising prices, logistics issues and shortage of inputs, and there is a desperate need for innovative solutions to feed a growing population with less inputs and less land available. Our goal is to help farmers from all over the world to achieve their yield goals and improve the fertility of their soils,” adds Bonini.

CLICK HERE for more information about Hello Nature.

CLICK HERE for more information about MPS Egg Farms.