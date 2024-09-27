Helene Hinders Harvest Progress This Weekend, Nice Window Opens Next Week

Hurricane Helene will hinder harvest progress this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin explains in his Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast that the remains from Helene will reach us and keep combines out of fields.

“So, the initial surge of rain that we see on Friday could be strong, upwards of two inches in central and southern parts of Indiana, but the lingering moisture through Saturday, Sunday, and even into early Monday, that’s what’s really going to be a royal pain here with regard to harvest. We’re not going to dry at all over the course of the weekend or early next week.”

The good news is that after this Helene mess clears out on Monday, Martin is calling for dry conditions Tuesday through Sunday, the 6th.

“No rain at all here. Temperatures are going to be warm. It probably will be a little humid at times, especially in the wake of Helene right away. We’re going to try and evaporate a lot of that moisture out very, very quickly, but I do think we have a nice, dry window. Question is, how soon can we get into the fields, especially in areas that saw the heavier rain, central and southern Indiana? It’ll be a bit. In Northern Indiana, where the amounts were a little bit smaller, I think it’s going to be sooner because evaporation should be at nearly a maximum every day.”

Martin thinks the dry conditions could extend into the week of the 7th as well.

“I’m seeing the next weather system trying to come together in the Northern Rockies, but it doesn’t have necessarily a good moisture source to draw on right away,” Martin says. “Tropical moisture coming through the Western Gulf means that front can probably bring us some moisture as we get toward the middle of the week of the 7th. So, maybe Wednesday, the 9th, Thursday, the 10th, may have to be our next round of moisture to watch for.”

