Helena Introduces New Quickshot™ Crop Nutrition Product to Help Maximize Yields

From left to right: Jason Gregory, Brand Manager of Coron and Nutritionals; Stacey Swain, Brand Manager from Helena, at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Last week at Commodity Classic in Houston, many companies were there to introduce NEW products into the ag marketplace. One of those companies was Helena Agri-Enterprises, as they launch a new crop nutrition product called Quickshot.

“Quickshot is our brand-new, dual-purpose seed fluency agent and nutritional. Most all farmers—when you look in their handbook of their planter and it’s saying, ‘You need to put some type of fluency agent that’s talc-graphite based,’ that’s what this is. It’s an 80/20 talc-graphite ratio with a nutritional package built in,” according to Jason Gregory, Brand Manager with Helena.

He says Quickshot has shown some remarkable results in their test trials.

“For a minimal investment over what you would typically use, we’re seeing a seven-bushel increase on corn,” says Gregory. “We’ve been testing this product for three years now and have decided to have a very limited launch this year. In the fall, we will roll it out to the rest of our Helena sales folks and then have a real big kickoff for it next Spring.”

Gregory says Quickshot is designed to provide more value during planting without adding an extra step.

“Your typical talc-graphite powder is going out as two-and-a-half ounces per unit. This is three ounces per unit. It’s not a different one for each crop—there are some products out there that you use for corn then there’s a different product you use for soybeans. But, you can use Quickshot amongst all your crops,” he says.

“You just put it in your planter system and then it helps with the overall flow, and it helps with better germination. Plus, you’re going to have more singulation, reduced double emergence, you’re not going to end up with residue build-up. Overall, it makes the planter a whole lot easier to clean up. It’s not changing anything that you’re already doing. You’re just getting it from a different source. Helena is going to deliver it with your seed as opposed to you having to run down to the part shop and pick up a tile graphite type product,” says Gregory.

For more information about the new Quickshot crop nutrition product from Helena, visit helenaagri.com.

Photo courtesy of Helena Agri-Enterprises.