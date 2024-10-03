Heavy Ag Damage From Hurricane Helene

Floodwaters from Hurricane Helene swamped the Southern United States, with virtually every commodity impacted. Farm Policy News says cotton, pecans, poultry, and timber were hit the hardest by the hurricane.

It brought chicken processing plants to a halt, and caused severe damage to some flocks, while also downing pecan trees and flattening crops.

A USDA official said hurricane damage to crops could trigger $7 billion in insurance payouts.

Moody’s Analytics says it expects $15 billion to $26 billion in property damages.

Georgia and North Carolina are among the largest chicken-producing states and suffered severe damage.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a press conference that 107 poultry facilities had been damaged or destroyed by the storm. The Georgia Department of Ag reported that 100 poultry farms in Coffee County were affected by the storm.

A table egg producer in Pierce County, Georgia, had 17 poultry houses knocked down by Helene.