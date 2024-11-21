HAT’s Truitt, Miller Elected to Association Leadership

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) has elected new leadership for 2025. Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today Chairman Gary Truitt has been elected East Region Vice President of NAFB. In this role, Truitt will represent farm broadcasters in the East Region on the association’s Board of Directors and will help guide the programs and policies of NAFB.

This will be Truitt’s third time serving on the NAFB board during his 43-year career.

C.J. Miller, Assistant News Director for Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today, was elected as East Region Director for 2025.

In 2025, Jeff Nalley of the Cromwell Ag Radio Network based in Utica, KY will be NAFB President. President-Elect is DeLoss Jahnke with the RFD Radio Network in Bloomington, IL.

The vision of NAFB is to continue to ensure farm broadcasting is recognized as a vital component of the agricultural community by being a trusted source of information.