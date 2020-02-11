HAT Presents Marketing Program at Reynolds Spring Ag Expo

Reynolds, your hometown Central Indiana John Deere retailer, is hosting its FREE annual Spring Ag Expo at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in the Exhibition Center on February 25th from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. This all-encompassing ag event is a must attend for all farmers or anyone in the ag industry looking for key education and expert advice for the 2020 planting season and beyond. Big news for this year is they have partnered with Hoosier Ag Today to moderate an Ag Market Discussion Panel.

The main focus of this event is to make sure anyone in farming is prepared for the 2020 season with all the tools and information they need to succeed. Looking at upgrading your older John Deere planter or John Deere sprayer with new technology? There will be a class to cover that and much more like proper Talc application guidelines and maintenance checks and tips. Come and also learn what is new and exciting for the future of Precision Ag, hear from Reynolds Agronomists what the residual effects of the wet 2019 season mean for 2020 and see a John Deere 8RX on-site!

New for this year Reynolds has partnered with the Ag news powerhouse Hoosier Ag Today to help host an Ag discussion panel featuring representatives from LDC Claypool, Kokomo Grain, and Risk Management Commodities. This panel will happen over lunch which is also sponsored by Farm World and the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo. Gary Truitt, from Hoosier Ag Today, will moderate the event.

Beyond the education and panel, there will also be over 25+ representatives from equipment manufacturers, parts suppliers, associations and organizations in an exhibitor area for attendees to explore. Plus, there will also be tons of door prizes to win.

Reserve your spot today by clicking here.