HAT Partners with NAFB to Address Rural Hunger

Hoosier Ag Today has partnered with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) to address hunger in rural areas of Indiana. The goal of the program is to bring attention to this crisis with a goal of providing one million meals for people facing hunger. NAFB’s Hunger Campaign is designed to help provide food and resources for people facing hunger, including people living in rural communities, by directing donors to the Feeding America® network of partner food banks.

NAFB station and network broadcast members are reaching rural audiences through public service announcements (PSAs) and other communications to drive donors to a dedicated website: nafbhunger.com.

Hoosier Ag Today and its affiliated radio stations will be airing messages encouraging listeners to get involved and make donations. All donations will be returned to the community from which they came.

“This is a quick and easy way for Hoosiers to benefit the food banks and other hunger related programs in their local community,” said Gary Truitt, founder and chairman of Hoosier Ag Today.

“Hunger is a major agricultural issue with a disproportionate impact on rural communities,” noted Eric Pfeiffer, president of Hoosier Ag Today. “That’s why we’ve committed to projects like this and the inaugural Indiana Hunger Summit that took place earlier this year.”

Purdue Extension estimates that 13% of rural families are food insecure. Statewide, 1 in 7 Hoosiers and 1 in 5 children face hunger daily.

NAFB President Jeff Nalley adds that through the campaign, NAFB broadcaster members will tell the stories of people experiencing food insecurity, highlighting how farmers nationwide are donating time and resources to help end hunger and encouraging others to join in the hunger relief effort.