HAT Market Analysis for 3/4/21 with Mike Silver, Kokomo Grain
https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Mike-Silver-Markets.mp3
Thursday soybean futures settled higher, but nowhere near the day’s highs. And nearby corn finished lower even with a strong start. Analyst Mike Silver of Kokomo Grain discusses the continuing volatility. Click to listen.
