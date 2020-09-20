HAT Joins State Department of Ag and Others in Harvest Safety Appeal

“Indiana’s fall harvest season is here,” says Bruce Kettler in the opening of the new harvest safety video message. Kettler is director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Harvest has started even though field activity is spotty in many parts of the state. But, with each passing day, given good weather conditions, activity will pick up, and so does the need for motorists and farmers to be aware of each other and respect the need for caution and patience on rural roads.

Kettler advises motorists they might encounter large farm equipment this fall, “and that includes tractors, combines, grain carts and large trucks hauling agricultural products. You might encounter these large, slow moving vehicles on your way home from work or picking up the kids after school. Most drivers know what to do when they see these vehicles, but accidents still occur in Indiana every year.”

Hoosier Ag Today has teamed with ISDA and other state agencies to get the message out that we all need to work together to make it a safe harvest. Among Kettler’s tips to make the roads safe?

“Try leaving 10-15 minutes early, especially if you are driving through rural parts of Indiana and be sure to follow the new hands free driving law. Farm vehicles make wide turns, so keep your distance and never pass in a no passing zone. Farmers will pull over when they can, but it may take some time to find a safe place, so patience is key.”

A full list of safety tips is at isda.in.gov, and you can see the video at the HAT YouTube channel.

Also partnering to get the message to Hoosiers are Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Transportation, and the Indiana State Police.