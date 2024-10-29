HAT Founders Award 4-H Scholarships for Communication and Leadership

Hoosier Ag Today founders, Gary Truitt and Kathleen Stubbe Truitt, presented two Indiana 4-H Foundation Achievement Scholarships at the foundation luncheon on October 26. At the event, 43 Hoosier 4-H members were awarded a total of $47,000.

Truitt Communications and Consulting awarded Anneke Dunker of Vigo County a Communication scholarship. A junior at Terre Haute South High School, Anneke has excelled in creative writing and in public speaking and demonstration. She won the first Indiana State Fair Creative Writing Sweepstakes in 2022. Her future plans include becoming a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Coast Guard and eventually a career in journalism.

The Stubbe Truitt 4-H Scholarship Endowment for Leadership was awarded to Isaac Pohl of Vanderburgh County. A graduate of Gibson Southern High School, Isaac is currently attending Murray State University pursuing a degree in agriculture and computer science. While in 4-H, he held a number of leadership positions including president of his club and vice president of Junior Leaders.

The Truitts are strong believers in the value of the 4-H program which prepares young people to shape the future of agriculture and to serve their communities. Kathleen Stubbe Truitt is a 25 year 4-H volunteer. The Truitts founded Truitt Communications and Consulting in 2003 and Hoosier Ag Today in 2006.