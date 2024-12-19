HAT EXCLUSIVE: Don Lamb to Remain as ISDA Director During Braun Administration

Don Lamb has agreed to continue serving as Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) once Mike Braun becomes Indiana’s 52nd governor. Lamb will work with Lt. Gov-elect Micah Beckwith, who will also serve as the state’s new Secretary of Agriculture.

An official announcement from the Braun/Beckwith team is still forthcoming.

Lamb, who was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 1, 2023, was asked to remain on the job by Governor-elect Braun this week and continue in that role in his new administration.

In addition to continuing as ISDA Director, Lamb is also the co-owner and operator of Lamb Farms Inc. in Lebanon, along with his brother and father. The farm produces popcorn, corn, soybeans and wheat. The family also owns AgRecycle, a composting and recycling business, and Lamb Farms Agronomy, which provides soil management and crop production products to surrounding farms.

Lamb graduated from Purdue University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics. He was also named the Outstanding Young Farmer of Boone County in 1996 and was named the Agricultural Professional of the Year in 2014 by the Boone County Chamber of Commerce.

While serving as ISDA Director, Lamb has traveled around the world advocating for Indiana agriculture and helping open the door for new markets. He has traveled with USDA on a trade mission to Japan in June 2023, to Cuba on behalf of the National State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), and has visited Mexico with Gov. Holcomb and state leaders on an ag business trip in April 2024.