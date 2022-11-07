Harvest Weather Forecast: Sunny, Dry Conditions for Most of the Week

[the_ad id=”110068″]

Harvest weather looks decent over the next 10 days, although we are starting a little damp this time. Showers are moving through the state for Saturday and will end up triggering 0.25” – 0.75” rain totals and 100% coverage. However, we are looking for this moisture to be done by sunset and then we will start drying quickly on Sunday. Sunshine returns for the last half of the weekend and we keep sun around all the way through next Thursday. Evaporation rates should be good, but we are limited on evaporation due to day length at this time.

Friday of next week we get some clouds to back into the region from the southeast thanks to the remains of a tropical system working towards us from the west. Therefore, we won’t rule out scattered showers for Friday with 40% coverage. The front itself arrives next Saturday. Combined for the Friday/Saturday period we are looking at 0.1” – 1.0” rain totals with 90% coverage. The map below shows moisture totals for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will feature some backside clouds and additional moisture potential of a tenth or two and 50% coverage. Much colder air comes in behind this system for Sunday through next Tuesday.

Extended Period:

Temps moderate by midweek next week and will average above normal through the end of the week. A weak front Thursday may trigger some minor moisture, but the next organized threat of precipitation will come for the 19th and 20th. It looks like that will stay more to the southern part of the state and into the KY/TN areas.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Mostly near normal precipitation in weeks three and four, similar to the next two weeks. Temps will be above normal, but to a lesser extent than what we will see this week and next.

Week 3 Precipitation v. Normal:

Week 3 Temps v. Normal:

Week 4 Precipitation v. Normal:

Week 4 Temps v. Normal: