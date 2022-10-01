Harvest Weather Forecast: Dry Conditions, Cooler Air During the Next Two Weeks

We have an excellent harvest forecast for Indiana, as we have most of the next two weeks rain free. Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend through early week with south winds in control. We will not be well above normal, but should see great evaporation each afternoon.

A cold front sags south through the eastern corn belt at midweek on Wednesday. This will bring more clouds in for Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. However, moisture looks to be minimal. At this point, we will not rule out a few hundredths to a tenth on a few spits or sprinkles, but really nothing of consequence is coming. The bigger story will be another leg down in temps, as much colder air will arrive for the last half of the week. The map at right shows morning lows next Saturday morning, and this projects to widespread frost for over half of the state. However, we are also dry behind the midweek spits and sprinkles, with no rain likely Thursday through the weekend.

Temps moderate Sunday the 9th into Monday the 10th, and we continue to see the dry pattern extend.

Extended Period:

The extended 11-16 day forecast period is fully dry through the 16th of October. South winds dominate that week, and we could see temps above normal over the entire state.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Our dry pattern continues through weeks 3 and 4. Week three is well below normal, like this week and next week. Week 4 starts to see a little more of a rain threat, but nothing that would be constituted as wet. Temps will be well above normal for the second half of the month, a big about face from the cool down that we are seeing later next week.

Week 3 Precipitation v. Normal:

Week 3 Temps v. Normal:

Week 4 Precipitation v. Normal:

Week 4 Temps v. Normal:Click BELOW to listen to Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s harvest weather forecast.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/HATThisWeek2.mp3