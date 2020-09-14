Harvest is on the Horizon in Indiana, Crop Conditions Remain Steady

Rainfall finally arrived in northern Indiana, and warmer than normal temperatures returned, particularly in the central and southern regions of the State, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Even with the rainfall in northern and central Indiana, soil moisture levels remained relatively unchanged from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 71.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.7 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.90 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.76 inches. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 13.

Rainfall replenished fields throughout much of the northern half of the State, though the impact was limited as some of the corn and soybean crops had reached maturity. The percent of corn mature was right at the five-year average, and the percent of soybeans dropping leaves was slightly ahead of the five-year average. Both corn and soybean crop conditions declined minimally from the previous week.

Corn silage, seed corn, and processing tomato harvest progress was aided by the dry latter half of the week. Hay harvest ended the week slightly ahead of schedule. Livestock were reported to be in good condition as fall calving approached, though high temperatures caused concern in some areas last week. Pasture conditions declined from the previous week. Many farmers spent the week preparing and calibrating equipment for harvest.

Corn

Dented: 82%

Mature: 34%

Harvested for grain: 1%

Harvested for silage: 63%

Condition: 60% G/E

Soybeans

Dropping leaves: 39%

Condition: 62% G/E

Wheat

Winter wheat planted: 1%