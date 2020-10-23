Harvest Forecast: Harvest Window Reopens Second Half of the Week

Our harvest forecast is front loaded with precipitation this time around, leading to more challenges in the near term. However, we are seeing some drier windows trying to open toward the second half of this coming week.

Rain moves back into the state late Sunday and continues through Monday and lingers into midday Tuesday. Rain totals combined from the event will be .25”-1” with coverage at 90% of the state. The heaviest rains come Monday night, and will be in central Indiana. The map below shows rain for that wave combined over the multi day stretch.

We turn drier from Tuesday afternoon through the weekend over northern Indiana. However, we see an increase in moisture potential from I-70 southward for Thursday and Friday. A system moves through TN and KY Thursday and Friday that may throw clouds into southern Indiana, and we won’t completely rule out as well, but only 50% coverage each day. The best threats are likely closer to the OH river. Let’s just say we are not currently “married to” this look and think there is potential for the threat to sink south. But we can’t completely call a dry forecast at this point, so this is just a heads up for southern Indiana right now, not an actual call for a complete rain out. The entire state is dry Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.

Extended Period:

The extended forecast looks pretty easy right now. WE see high pressure dominate, and that brings sunshine, blue sky, and fully dry weather all the way through the period. This forecast covers next Wednesday through Sunday (8th)

Weeks 3 & 4:

Temps remain above normal. Now, remember, normal is falling off fast in spots, so that does not mean we are “warm” …but a few degrees above where we would be for the middle two months of November. Precipitation sneaks up to near normal for week three after our fully dry 11-16 day period. Week for pulls back to below normal. Remember, normal on precipitation are also falling off as we move into the cooler months.

Week 3

Precipitation (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperatures (blue: below normal, orange: above)

Week 4

Precipitation (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperatures (blue: below normal, orange: above)