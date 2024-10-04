Harvest Back in Full Gear Following Weekend Pause from Helene

Last weekend, we saw the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which brought a lot of rain and wind gusts to Indiana. The heaviest of the rain was Friday evening, but corn and soybean crops in the west-central portion of the state were spared from any significant damage according to Kaitlyn Blessing, Field Sales Representative with Channel Seed, who is based in Warren County.

“I think that we maybe got a little bit lucky,” says Blessing. “I was pretty nervous when the wind picked up Friday evening and I thought, ‘Oh, goodness, what’s this going to do to crops?’ But I really haven’t heard of any detrimental damage. I heard that there was some corn that was blown down from wind gusts in Clinton, Boone, and Montgomery counties, but as far as my home base in Warren County, we’ve gotten pretty lucky with missing some of that.”

CLICK BELOW to hear the complete Channel Seed Harvest Update from Kaitlyn Blessing, as she discusses harvest progress, yields for corn and soybeans, and the impact of Tar Spot across west-central Indiana.