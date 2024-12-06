Hancock Co. Farmer Chris Cherry Re-elected as ICGA President

The Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) re-elected Chris Cherry, a farmer from New Palestine, Ind., as president during its board meeting on Tuesday. Other board officers elected include Vice President Alan Dunn, Michigantown, Ind.; Secretary J.R. Roesner, Ferdinand, Ind.; and Treasurer Tyler Everett, Lebanon, Ind.

Cherry is in his second term as an ICGA director. He grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his farm in Hancock County. Cherry has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Franklin College. He said ICGA will focus on pressing farm policy issues.

“It’s an honor to be re-elected as ICGA president,” Cherry said. “There are many priorities that we need to address this year. I plan to continue working with the ICGA board and staff to push for policies that will help Indiana corn farmers. I want to continue to work on getting the Next Generation Fuels Act put into policy.”

Dunn has farmed since 1993 in Clinton County and grows corn and soybeans on a traditional row-crop farm. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Butler University, and he also serves as the president of the Clinton County Council.

“Using only energy from the sun, water and a few key elements, our farms create food, fuel and clothing for people around the world – and, yet, what we do is often misunderstood, or worse, mischaracterized,” Dunn said. “I want to work to protect the miracle of modern agriculture and to help educate our consumers and partners on the amazing things we have accomplished – and will accomplish – as the industry upon which all others are built.”

Everett served as ICGA vice president last year and treasurer in 2023. He is a third-generation farmer and works with his father to produce corn, soybeans and wheat on their farm in Boone and Hendricks counties. Everett represents District 7 on the ICGA board.

Roesner was re-elected as the board’s secretary. A full-time farmer since 2001, he grows corn and soybeans on his farm in Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Spencer and Warrick counties. Roesner has a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He is also an Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) board director and is on the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board.

Zicht to represent District 3

Phil Zicht, a farmer from Winchester, Ind., is the new representative for District 3. He takes the place of Sarah Delbecq of Auburn, Ind., who finished her third, three-year term.

A retired teacher, Zicht has farmed since 1975. He grows corn and soybeans on his farm in Randolph County. He has been on the Cardinal Ethanol Board of Directors for more than 10 years. District 3 includes the counties of Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Whitley, Huntington, Wells, Blackford, Jay, Adams, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben.

Delbecq served in many roles during her time on the ICGA board, including president. She also served as a board director for the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. She is the sixth generation to grow corn, soybeans and wheat on her family’s farm in rural DeKalb and Noble counties. ICGA CEO Courtney Kingery thanked Delbecq for her years of service.

“We welcome Phil Zicht to the board, and we look forward to his perspective and opinions on the ICGA board,” Kingery said. “I’d like to sincerely thank Sarah Delbecq for her dedicated service to Indiana’s farmers. She has served in each of the officer positions on the ICGA board, and she has a passion for the policy side of the organization. Going beyond ICGA, Sarah has been an active participant on NCGA Action Teams and also represented farmers on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. Her efforts will leave a positive legacy on ICGA.”

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association