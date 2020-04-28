Growth Energy Praises House Bill to Boost Biofuel Infrastructure

Growth Energy Tuesday announced the association’s support of the Clean Fuels Deployment Act. The legislation authorizes $500 million over five years for the Department of Transportation to provide grants that incentivize the deployment of fueling infrastructure for ethanol and biodiesel.

The bill specifically focuses on ethanol blends greater than ten percent, and biodiesel blends greater than 20 percent. The bill was introduced by U.S. House Democrats Abby Finkenaur of Iowa, Angie Craig of Illinois, and Republicans Roger Marshall of Kansas and Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says the legislation “offers a roadmap for the next wave of growth that will revitalize rural communities.”

The program could also be used to enhance pipelines and terminals to blend and carry ethanol and biodiesel.

Funding from the clean fuels grant program could be used to incentivize the deployment of biofuels infrastructure and convert existing infrastructure to deliver the higher blends.