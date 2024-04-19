Groups Ask ITC to Kill Possible Herbicide Duties

Six of the nation’s major commodity groups sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission encouraging it to vote no in advancing a petition from Corteva Agribusiness.

The petition asks ITC to place antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of the herbicide 2-4D shipped from India and China. The letter says if the case continues beyond the preliminary stage, farmers across the country could soon find it difficult to access critical supplies.

“Corteva is the only U.S. supplier of 2-4D,” the letter says. “To put it simply, America’s farmers cannot rely on a sole domestic supplier of 2-4D to meet nearly all of the market’s needs, which cannot fully be met without imports.”

Duties on 2-4D imports from the two countries would intensify an already difficult period for many growers as key input costs continue to rise.

USDA is projecting record-high farm production cash expenses for 2024.

The letter was signed by leaders from the American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Barley Growers Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers and the U.S. Durum Growers Association.

The ITC is scheduled to vote on its preliminary determination in this case on May 17, 2024.