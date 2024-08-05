Grand Champions Awarded During Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive
Hadley Hendrickson of Randolph County was the winner of the Supreme Champion Beef Heifer Drive during the Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America!
Congratulations to all of the winners of the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America!
• GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BARROW DRIVE
Kennedy Rodibaugh of Jasper County (Crossbred)
• GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB DRIVE
Zachary Tressler of Rush County (Blackface Cross)
• GRAND CHAMPION MEAT GOAT WETHER DRIVE
Piper Unger of Sullivan County (Middleweight)
• GRAND CHAMPION MEAT GOAT WETHER DAM DRIVE
Colton Kepart of Clinton County (Heavyweight)
• SUPREME CHAMPION BEEF HEIFER DRIVE
Hadley Hendrickson of Randolph County (Sim Solution)
• GRAND CHAMPION BEEF STEER DRIVE
Remingtin Brumbaugh of DeKalb County (Crossbred)
We’ll have full coverage of the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America—in the coming days at HoosierAgToday.com—and the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app!