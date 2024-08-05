Hoosier Ag Today 

Grand Champions Awarded During Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive

Hadley Hendrickson of Randolph County was the winner of the Supreme Champion Beef Heifer Drive during the Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America! 
Congratulations to all of the winners of the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America!

 

• GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BARROW DRIVE
Kennedy Rodibaugh of Jasper County (Crossbred)

 

• GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB DRIVE
Zachary Tressler of Rush County (Blackface Cross)

 

• GRAND CHAMPION MEAT GOAT WETHER DRIVE
Piper Unger of Sullivan County (Middleweight)

 

• GRAND CHAMPION MEAT GOAT WETHER DAM DRIVE
Colton Kepart of Clinton County (Heavyweight)

 

• SUPREME CHAMPION BEEF HEIFER DRIVE
Hadley Hendrickson of Randolph County (Sim Solution)

 

• GRAND CHAMPION BEEF STEER DRIVE
Remingtin Brumbaugh of DeKalb County (Crossbred)

 

We’ll have full coverage of the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America—in the coming days at HoosierAgToday.com—and the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app!
Kennedy Rodibaugh of Jasper County was the winner of the Grand Champion Market Barrow Drive during the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America!