Grace College in Kosciusko County to Launch Center for Agriculture

Photo courtesy of Grace College.

Grace College, a Christian college in Winona Lake, Indiana in Kosciusko County, has announced it is opening a Center for Agriculture.

According to the college, the center will be launched as a result of funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.

For the first few years, the Center for Agriculture will be operating under the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year.

To lead Grace College’s Center for Agriculture, the school is looking to hire a Director, as well as a Program Coordinator.

“The agriculture and agricultural business degrees at Grace were created to help meet the needs of our state’s agricultural economy and to train the next generation of faith-filled industry leaders that will feed the world,” said Dr. John Teevan, interim president at Grace College. “This center is going to take these programs to the next level, leveraging Grace’s location in northern Indiana with major ag producers in all directions to serve the community and provide a quality, faith-based agricultural education for our students.”

Grace College is located within a 30-mile radius of major ag corporations like Maple Leaf Farms, Louis Dreyfus Company and Tom Farms.

Click HERE for more information about the Director and Program Coordinator positions available for Grace College’s Center for Agriculture.

The Grace College campus in Kosciusko County. Photo courtesy of Grace College.