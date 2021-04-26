Governor Vetoes SEA 303

A bill on Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk was finally acted upon yesterday. It is Senate Enrolled Act 303 and various ag groups had come down on different sides of the bill, some wanting it vetoed and others encouraging passage. The governor vetoed the bill and in so doing, added these comments:

“I am vetoing SEA 303 due to its requirements of a duplicative label that dispenses E15 blends of fuel in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency already mandates that all E15 pumps have a label clearly advising consumers of the possible implications of using the fuel in certain engines. I find this additional layer of government unnecessary and confusing.”

Holcomb added, “I do support the provision in SEA 303 that redefines gasohol and makes clear that E15 can be sold year-round in our state. I encourage the Indiana General Assembly to codify this definition next year, as it would support our ethanol industry and would further grow the market for our Hoosier Farmers.”