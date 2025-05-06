Governor Braun Shines Spotlight on At Ease Orchard’s Mission to Help Veterans During Visit to Hancock County

There is a unique farm in Hancock County called At Ease Orchard that has drawn the attention of a lot of folks—including Indiana Governor Mike Braun, who made a visit there last week as part of his annual quest to visit all 92 of Indiana’s counties.

Hoosier Ag Today was also there and shares how this farm not only uses regenerative farming practices, but they also provide help to veterans in need.

“When you’re combining that need, and using veterans to give them the therapeutic help they need, I mean, everybody seemed to have a big smile on their face here,” said Governor Braun while visiting At Ease Orchard, which is a non-profit farm that was started by retired U.S. Army Colonel Joe Ricker in 2018.

Ricker served 30 years in the U.S. Army before retiring from a logistics post at the Pentagon in 2022. His service also included tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ricker tells Hoosier Ag Today that he not only uses the money raised from the farm to support veterans, but he also works with veterans who may have PTSD or physical disabilities, and trains them to become beekeepers and start their own farms.

“I have 250 apple trees, and we’re teaching veterans how to prune apple trees and how to meld with the bees to provide pollination for the apples and great tasting honey,” he said.

“I served about a year in Iraq and I did about a year in Afghanistan,” said Ricker. “A lot of the people I served with always mentioned beekeeping, so I picked up that passion. I also decided that an orchard just blends so nicely with the bees as a pollinator, so it kind of just took off.”

Ricker shared why many veterans have a passion for beekeeping.

“Beekeeping takes a lot of focus. So, instead of having all those outside distractors going around, you have to focus on beekeeping. Once you lose your focus, the bees zap you and get you back into focus, so it’s really gets you on a trail that makes it Zen,” said Ricker.

Ricker’s farm also raises chickens and goats, which Governor Braun shared was among one of the many highlights of his visit.

“Well, it’s the first time I’ve ever cuddled a little goat in my arms, and it looks like it’d be a pretty good pet,” said Braun.

In addition to At Ease Orchard, Ricker has also founded Veterans IN Farming, which provides veterans in Indiana with training and support to succeed in farming. He’s also involved with Heroes to Hives through Michigan Food & Farming Systems, which uses beekeeping to help veterans achieve financial and personal wellness. For the last several years, he has served as veteran outreach coordinator for the National AgrAbility Project, which helps farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers with disabilities remain in the workforce.

Ricker also has partnered with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, as well as with Dr. Bill Field and his team with Indiana AgrAbility, which originated from Purdue University’s College of Agriculture and their Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.

Hoosier Ag Today first shared the story of Col. Ricker and At Ease Orchard just before Veterans Day in November 2023.

This past January, Ricker was recognized by American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) at their annual convention in San Antonio as the recipient of the organization’s inaugural “Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence.” AFBF also presented Ricker a $10,000 cash prize for the award to train additional veterans in beekeeping and also improve outreach and national networking.

At Ease Orchard has also been named the 2025 Non-Profit Partner of the Year by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), which is holding their 12th Annual Charity Golf Outing in support of At Ease Orchard. Proceeds from this event directly fund the AgriVet Challenge, helping Indiana veterans build careers in agriculture.

The golf outing will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Brookshire Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. Registration is $150 per person or $600 per foursome. All registrations include a loaded goodie bag, boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, and an awards dinner. Whether you join as an individual or with a team, this event offers a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause.

CLICK HERE to register for the 12th Annual IDVA Charity Golf Outing benefitting At Ease Orchard.

Learn more about At Ease Orchard by visiting: AtEaseOrchard.com.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news story: