Governor Braun Appears with Kennedy, Oz to Introduce ‘Make Indiana Healthy Again’ Initiative

Governor Mike Braun (R-IN) was joined by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday to introduce his Make Indiana Healthy Again initiative.

During a media event held at the Indiana State Library, Braun announced he had signed nine Executive Orders addressing MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) initiatives—including one that “removes candy and soft drinks from taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits.”

“More SNAP money is spent on sugar drinks and candy than on fruits and vegetables. That changes today,” he said.

Braun pointed to the correlation between poor dietary habits and chronic illnesses, which also leads to higher insurance costs for both individuals and employers.

“The goal is to impower Hoosiers to address root causes of chronic illness with preventions, nutrition, physical activity, and early screening,” he says.

Braun added that Indiana’s farms are part of the health solution for Hoosiers.

“Indiana farms grow world-class nutritious food. Today, we’re making it easier to buy direct to consumer food from local Indiana farms,” says Braun.

Secretary Kennedy thanked Braun for rolling out the Indiana version of his MAHA initiative.

“I encourage governors all over the country to follow the lead of Indiana and to file [SNAP waivers] with [USDA Secretary] Brooke Rollins, who’s my partner in this. She is right now at this very moment in Arkansas announcing the application for SNAP waivers for sodas in that state. [Indiana] is the first state that is adding candy to SNAP waivers,” said Kennedy.

Following the announcement, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins applauded Governor Braun for introducing Make Indiana Healthy Again:

Bravo @GovBraun — excited to receive your waiver! Thank you for your innovative leadership and unwavering commitment to doing what is right. Stay tuned America — more bold announcements from Governors coming soon https://t.co/S95cnDAU6h — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 16, 2025

